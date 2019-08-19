Giving Thanks: Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game

Soccer players stand united following the fourth annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game. Soccer players stand united following the fourth annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Giving Thanks: Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game

The fourth annual Ryan Meegan Memorial Soccer Game enjoyed another successful year with perfect weather and fantastic atmosphere.

Thanks to all the spectators and alumni players who participated in the event and helped make it so special.

The game could not have happened without the help of many people including our referee, Dan Collins, the RHS Soccer Booster Club, Pamby Motors and Dane Street, AD at RHS.

Most importantly, thanks to Phil Bergen, the RHS Boys Varsity Soccer coach, who has spearheaded this event the past four years. We are deeply grateful.

Kerri Meegan