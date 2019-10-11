Girls volleyball: Tigers split four matches

After evening its record with a pair of wins of Trinity Catholic, the Ridgefield girls volleyball team suffered back-to-back losses, falling to Darien, 3-1, and New Canaan, 3-0.

The Tigers dropped to 4-6 with the setbacks.

Ridgefield had gotten back to .500 by edging Trinity Catholic, 3-2, and then sweeping Brien McMahon, 3-0, last Thursday at home. The Tigers won by scores of 25-11, 25-23, and 25-21.

Catherine Maguire had nine kills and three blocks for Ridgefield. Mathilde Verbitsky added eight kills and eight service points (six aces), while Julia Kocsis contributed nine digs and Sydney Katz had 30 assists and five digs.