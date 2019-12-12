Girls hoop preview: New coach, new offense for Ridgefield

For the Ridgefield girls basketball team, the preseason is serving as a get-to-know period.

The Tigers are adjusting to both a new head coach, Rob Coloney, and a new offensive system.

Coloney served as Wilton’s head coach for several years before taking a one-season break in 2018-19 to focus on a new job. He replaces Tom DiMarzo, who resigned before the start of the playoffs last season.

“We’re putting in a different type of offense than the one they are used to running in Ridgefield,” Coloney said. “It allows for them to be decision makers. We will use a lot of the floor to open up the opposition.”

Although Coloney is changing Ridgefield’s offense, he is leaving the defense intact.

“We’ll be running a lot of man-to-man, which is something Ridgefield has been known for and done really well,” Coloney said. “When I was coaching against them at Wilton that defense was always tough to play against.”

Ridgefield returns much of its roster from last season’s team, which went 12-10, losing to Wilbur Cross in the opening round of the Class LL state tournament.

Senior guards Kate Wagner (third-team All-FCIAC) and Megan Klosowski are back and will serve as captains along with classmate Cameron McClellan, a small forward/shooting guard. Wagner is perhaps the team’s best outside shooter, while Klosowski adds athleticism and tough defense and McClellan is a threat from three-point range.

Two more seniors, forward Sabrina Grizzaffi and shooting guard Claire Tannian, should also be primary contributors. Grizzaffi can be a force inside, and Tannian is able to get to the basket and hit from outside.

A strong junior class features All-FCIAC second-team forward Katie Flynn along with 5-foot-11 center Kate Garson, forward Kelly Chittenden, and shooting guard Callie Stietzel. Flynn, Garson, Chittenden, and Grizzaffi are all strong rebounders.

Rounding out the roster are sophomore guard Sydney Katz and sophomore forward Cara Sheafe.

“All the players have pros and talents that they bring to the team,” Coloney said. “We’re still figuring out which players are best in certain situations.”

Notes: Several players from last season either moved or decided not to return.

Ridgefield begins the season next Wednesday (Dec. 18) on the road against Lauralton Hall at 6:15 in Milford.

The Tigers play their first three games away before having their home opener on Dec. 30 against Norwich Free Academy at 12:30.