Gibson 10 Ks, Gallo 2 HRs for Rangers in 8-0 win over Royals STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 7:43 p.m.
1 of12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) is congratulated by Adolis Garcia, center, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, right, after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Texas Rangers designated hitter Willie Calhoun reacts after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch during the second inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Kansas City Royals pitching coach Cal Eldred (21) checks on pitcher Kris Bubic, right, after Bubic gave up two runs to the Texas Rangers during the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Kansas City Royals' Jarrod Dyson reacts to striking out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo, right, runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Texas Rangers' Joey Gallo (13) watches his three-run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kyle Gibson throws against the Kansas City Royals during the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. Michael Ainsworth/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kyle Gibson had a season-high 10 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings, Joey Gallo hit two massive homers and the Texas Rangers beat Kansas City 8-0 on Saturday, ending a more than month-long stretch without winning a series — or even consecutive games.
Gibson (6-0) allowed only three base runners, on consecutive singles and a walk to start the fifth, before getting out of that bases-loaded jam.
Written By
STEPHEN HAWKINS