Giants stop Jags at 1-yard line, hold on for 23-17 win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Two Giants defenders tackled Jacksonville's Christian Kirk inside the 1-yard line as time expired, preserving New York's 23-17 victory over the Jaguars on Sunday to match its best start since 2008.
New York quarterback Daniel Jones ran for a career-high 107 yards and a touchdown, turning to his legs to carry the Giants (6-1) down the stretch. He ran for 35 yards on a go-ahead drive and capped it with a 1-yard plunge after consecutive penalties by Jacksonville moved the ball inches from the goal line.