Giants' playoff chances grow dimmer with 3rd straight loss

BALTIMORE (AP) — In a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive, the New York Giants needed at least one of two things to happen against Baltimore: Their recently hobbled quarterback had to efficiently direct a foundering offense, or their defense had to play stoutly against a team with a penchant for making opponents play from behind.
As it turned out, the Giants could not pull off either task Sunday. The result was a 27-13 loss that left New York (5-10) hoping for a whole lot of help to extend its season beyond next week.