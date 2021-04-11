Giants pitchers scatter 8 hits, beat Rockies for sweep MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press April 11, 2021 Updated: April 11, 2021 7:26 p.m.
1 of9 San Francisco Giants pitcher Anthony DeSclafani throws against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 San Francisco Giants' Alex Dickerson, left, is congratulated by third base coach Ron Wotus, right, after hitting a solo home run against the Colorado Rockies during the first inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Colorado Rockies' Josh Fuentes reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 San Francisco Giants' LaMonte Wade Jr. hits a double against the Colorado Rockies during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez (48) throws against the San Francisco Giants during the second inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez walks toward the dugout after being relieved during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Sunday, April 11, 2021. Jeff Chiu/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits and the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 4-0 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
DeSclafani (1-0) struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings. The right-hander pitched with runners on base nearly every inning but repeatedly worked his way out of trouble and lowered his ERA to 0.82.
Written By
MICHAEL WAGAMAN