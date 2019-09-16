Giants get TE Kaden Smith on waivers, waive RB Paul Perkins

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have claimed tight end Kaden Smith on waivers and released running back Paul Perkins.

The Giants (0-2) announced the moves late Monday, giving them five tight ends.

Smith was released by the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. He was a sixth-round draft pick out of Stanford and did not play in a regular-season game.

The Giants' other tight ends are Evan Engram, Rhett Ellison, Garrett Dickerson and Eric Tomlinson.

Perkins spent last season on the reserve/non-football injury list after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in an offseason workout. The 2016 fifth-round draft choice played in 25 games, rushing for 546 yards and catching 23 passes for 208 yards.

___

