Giants Shurmur won't commit to Manning for Tampa Bay game

New York Giants TJ Jones, right, celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Eli Manning during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J.

EASY RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Coach Pat Shurmur has refused to say whether two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning will continue to start at quarterback for the winless New York Giants.

Shurmur said his coaching staff will be discussing all areas after the Giants fell to 0-2, losing their home opener 28-14 to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Now in his second season as head coach, Shurmur said Manning has been the starter but he does not want to discuss whether he is thinking about making the change to Daniel Jones.

Jones was taken sixth overall in the NFL draft and played very well in the preseason. He also is a lot more mobile than Manning and offers that option to the offense.

"Eli has been our starter to this point," Shurmur said Monday. "I don't want to talk about anything else moving forward."

