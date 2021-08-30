Giants' Cueto out with cold, Wood tests positive for virus JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Aug. 30, 2021 Updated: Aug. 30, 2021 9:09 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Right-hander Johnny Cueto was scratched from his scheduled start for San Francisco on Monday night against Milwaukee because of cold and flu-like symptoms, while fellow Giants starter Alex Wood tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing symptoms.
Cueto, who has tested negative, was put on the COVID-related injured list.