New York 0 7 0 7—14
Chicago 0 3 16 0—19
Second Quarter

NYG_K.Smith 3 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 7:38.

Chi_FG Pineiro 26, :08.

Third Quarter

Chi_Robinson 32 pass from Trubisky (Pineiro kick), 12:12.

Chi_FG Pineiro 24, 7:09.

Chi_Trubisky 2 run (kick failed), 5:19.

Fourth Quarter

NYG_Tate 23 pass from Jones (Rosas kick), 4:10.

A_61,581.

___

NYG Chi
First downs 14 20
Total Net Yards 243 335
Rushes-yards 21-109 26-65
Passing 134 270
Punt Returns 3-52 1-1
Kickoff Returns 4-86 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 2-30 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 21-36-0 25-41-2
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-16 2-8
Punts 5-51.4 6-41.7
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 6-35 6-53
Time of Possession 26:49 33:11

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New York, Barkley 17-59, Jones 2-27, Shepard 1-22, Gallman 1-1. Chicago, Cohen 6-25, Montgomery 13-22, Trubisky 7-18.

PASSING_New York, Jones 21-36-0-150. Chicago, Trubisky 25-41-2-278.

RECEIVING_New York, K.Smith 5-17, Shepard 5-15, Slayton 4-67, Tate 3-33, Barkley 2-1, Simonson 1-10, Latimer 1-7. Chicago, Cohen 7-29, Robinson 6-131, Miller 6-77, Braunecker 2-9, Montgomery 2-9, Gabriel 1-19, Horsted 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New York, Rosas 42, Rosas 43.