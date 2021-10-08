Germany beats Romania to continue winning start under Flick Oct. 8, 2021 Updated: Oct. 8, 2021 5:13 p.m.
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — Thomas Müller scored the winning goal as Germany recovered from a goal down to beat Romania 2-1 and continue its winning start under new coach Hansi Flick in World Cup qualifying on Friday.
Romania took the lead with a ninth-minute goal from Ianis Hagi, the first Germany conceded in four games under Flick. Germany bounced back as Serge Gnabry leveled early in the second half before Müller's winning goal in the 81st.