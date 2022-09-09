Skip to main content
German Summaries

Friday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Bremen 0, Augsburg 1

Augsburg: Ermedin Demirovic (63).

Halftime: 0-0.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Nuremberg 1, Arminia Bielefeld 0

Nuremberg: Lino Tempelmann (90).

Halftime: 0-0.

Holstein Kiel 2, Hamburger SV 3

Holstein Kiel: Moritz Heyer (90), Fin Bartels (90).

Hamburger SV: Robert Glatzel (39), Moritz Heyer (69), Ludovit Reis (85).

Halftime: 0-1.

