German Summaries

Sunday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first):

Germany Bundesliga
Freiburg 0, Eintracht 2

Eintracht: Jesper Lindstrom (34), Filip Kostic (43).

Halftime: 0-2.

Germany Bundesliga 2 Heidenheim 2, Holstein Kiel 1

Heidenheim: Christian Kuhlwetter (1), Robert Leipertz (85).

Holstein Kiel: Fin Bartels (30).

Halftime: 1-1.

Dynamo Dresden 1, Fortuna Dusseldorf 0

Dynamo Dresden: Christoph Daferner (43).

Halftime: 1-0.

Ingolstadt 1, Karlsruher SC 1

Ingolstadt: Christoph Kobald (27).

Karlsruher SC: Dominik Kother (42).

Halftime: 1-1.

