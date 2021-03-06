German Summaries

Saturday Summaries from German football (home teams listed first): Germany Bundesliga Monchengladbach 0, Leverkusen 1 Leverkusen: Patrik Schick (76). Halftime: 0-0. Hoffenheim 2, Wolfsburg 1 Hoffenheim: Christoph Baumgartner (8), Andrej Kramaric (41). Wolfsburg: Wout Weghorst (23). Halftime: 2-1. Freiburg 0, RB Leipzig 3 RB Leipzig: Christopher Nkunku (41), Alexander Sorloth (64), Emil Forsberg (79). Halftime: 0-1. Eintracht 1, Stuttgart 1 Eintracht: Filip Kostic (69). Stuttgart: Sasa Kalajdzic (68). Halftime: 0-0. Hertha Berlin 2, Augsburg 1 Hertha Berlin: Krzysztof Piatek (62), Dodi Lukebakio (89). Augsburg: Laszlo Benes (2). Halftime: 0-1. More for youSportsNo. 1 UConn vs. St. John's: Time, TV and what you need to...SportsGeorgetown at UConn: Time, TV and what you need to knowBy David Borges Germany Bundesliga 2 Erzgebirge Aue 1, Hannover 1 Erzgebirge Aue: Pascal Testroet (64). Hannover: Philipp Ochs (24). Halftime: 0-1. SpVgg Greuther Furth 1, Bochum 2 SpVgg Greuther Furth: Anton Stach (18). Bochum: Anthony Losilla (7), Robert Zulj (61). Halftime: 1-1. Karlsruher SC 0, St. Pauli 0 Halftime: 0-0.