Georgia Tech rallies past North Carolina 72-67 in 2nd half Dec. 30, 2020 Updated: Dec. 30, 2020 10:52 p.m.
1 of5 North Carolina guard Rechon Black, right, and the bench react to the team's loss to Georgia Tech in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright is triple-teamed by North Carolina defenders Garrison Brooks, Caleb Love, and Rechon Black, from left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Georgia Tech forward Khalid Moore loses the rebound battle with North Carolina guard Caleb Love during an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Georgia Tech guards Jose Alvarado, front, and Bubba Parham react near North Carolina's Andrew Platek, left, after Georgia Tech's win in an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Georgia Tech guard Jose Alvarado steals the ball from North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool) Curtis Compton/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — Jose Alvarado scored 20 points, making a pullup jumper with 45 seconds left and two clinching free throws at 12 seconds, and Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina 72-67 in a second-half comeback Wednesday night.
Michael Devoe also scored 20 points in a breakthrough game, hitting four of Georgia Tech's 10 3-point baskets and adding four assists. Devoe had scored a total of 13 points in his previous two games against the Tar Heels.