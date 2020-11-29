https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Georgia-75-Georgia-Tech-69-OT-15761745.php
Georgia 75, Georgia Tech 69, OT
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA (2-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Isaacs
|20
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|1
|0
|Staiti
|32
|9-13
|2-2
|2-12
|0
|4
|21
|Caldwell
|19
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|3
|1
|3
|Connally
|28
|2-11
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|0
|4
|Morrison
|37
|7-14
|4-4
|0-5
|2
|3
|20
|Bates
|19
|2-3
|2-2
|1-3
|1
|2
|6
|Nicholson
|19
|3-8
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|6
|Coombs
|31
|3-5
|4-6
|0-2
|3
|2
|10
|Barker
|20
|1-5
|3-4
|0-1
|3
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|28-62
|16-20
|5-39
|16
|17
|75
Percentages: FG 45.161, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 3-17, .176 (Morrison 2-6, Staiti 1-1, Caldwell 0-2, Connally 0-4, Nicholson 0-1, Barker 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 7 (Staiti 7)
Turnovers: 18 (Morrison 4, Isaacs 2, Staiti 2, Caldwell 2, Nicholson 2, Coombs 2, Barker 2, Connally 1, Bates 1)
Steals: 7 (Caldwell 2, Connally 2, Coombs 2, Morrison 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA TECH (1-1)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cubaj
|37
|8-20
|3-5
|4-13
|2
|3
|20
|Hermosa
|24
|5-9
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|2
|10
|Bates
|30
|3-7
|1-1
|0-6
|2
|2
|9
|Lahtinen
|36
|2-12
|2-2
|1-5
|4
|4
|6
|McQueen
|42
|5-16
|1-1
|0-0
|3
|4
|12
|Wone Aranaz
|27
|1-6
|3-4
|0-5
|2
|2
|5
|Love
|29
|2-4
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|3
|7
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|26-74
|13-17
|13-44
|13
|20
|69
Percentages: FG 35.135, FT .765.
3-Point Goals: 4-20, .2 (Bates 2-6, Cubaj 1-3, McQueen 1-5, Lahtinen 0-4, Wone Aranaz 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cubaj 1)
Turnovers: 16 (Lahtinen 5, McQueen 4, Cubaj 3, Love 2, Bates 1, Wone Aranaz 1)
Steals: 7 (Cubaj 4, Hermosa 1, McQueen 1, Love 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Georgia
|17
|22
|10
|14
|12
|—
|75
|Georgia Tech
|18
|14
|21
|10
|6
|—
|69
A_1,200
Officials_Joseph Vaszily, Carla Fountain, Saif Esho
