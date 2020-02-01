Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48

Flagg 2-8 1-3 5, Mitchell 5-17 1-2 13, Miller 4-10 0-0 9, Gordon 4-12 0-0 10, Nebo 1-2 0-0 2, Chandler 0-2 0-0 0, Aku 1-1 0-0 2, Jackson 2-5 3-4 7, Gultekin 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 19-59 5-9 48.

GEORGIA (12-9)

Edwards 10-21 5-7 29, Camara 1-5 0-0 2, Wheeler 3-9 2-4 9, Hammonds 3-8 1-1 8, Harris 2-6 0-0 5, Howard 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Gresham 0-1 0-0 0, Peake 2-3 0-0 4, Fagan 1-2 0-0 3, Crump 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-57 8-12 63.

Halftime_Georgia 24-21. 3-Point Goals_Texas A&M 5-25 (Gordon 2-6, Mitchell 2-11, Miller 1-1, Gultekin 0-1, Chandler 0-2, Flagg 0-4), Georgia 9-27 (Edwards 4-12, Fagan 1-1, Crump 1-2, Harris 1-3, Wheeler 1-3, Hammonds 1-4, Camara 0-1, Gresham 0-1). Fouled Out_Mitchell, Jackson. Rebounds_Texas A&M 32 (Flagg 7), Georgia 40 (Edwards 15). Assists_Texas A&M 8 (Flagg 4), Georgia 14 (Wheeler 5). Total Fouls_Texas A&M 17, Georgia 15.