Garza scores 33, No. 5 Iowa beats No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 5:19 p.m.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 33 points and Joe Wieskamp added 20 as No. 5 Iowa defeated No. 16 Minnesota 86-71 on Sunday.
Jordan Bohannon had 19 points and a career-high 14 assists for the Hawkeyes (11-2, 5-1 Big Ten), who avenged their overtime loss to the Golden Gophers on Christmas. Bohannon did not have a turnover in 36 minutes.
