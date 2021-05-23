García beats Astros in 10th again, Rangers sweep in 3-2 win SCHUYLER DIXON, AP Sports Writer May 23, 2021 Updated: May 23, 2021 6:50 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García's infield single scored automatic runner Nick Solak in the 10th inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros and a sweep of their Texas rivals Sunday.
It was the second game-ending hit in the 10th in the series for García after a three-run homer in the opener. He also went deep twice during Saturday's 8-4 victory.