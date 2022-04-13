Gamel 3-run homer, Hayes' 4 hits lift Pirates over Cubs 6-2 ALAN SAUNDERS, Associated Press April 13, 2022
1 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel scores on a wild pitch by St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jake Woodford during the fourth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel runs home to score during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel, right, scores past St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina during the eighth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 10, 2022, in St. Louis. Jeff Roberson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates outfielders Jake Marisnick (41), Bryan Reynolds, center, and Ben Gamel (18) celebrate after getting the final out of a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel celebrates as he heads to the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ben Gamel, right, celebrates with Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gamel had a three-run home run and Hayes went 4-for-4 at the plate. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton stands on the dugout steps during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 Chicago Cubs' Seiya Suzuki hits an RBI single off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 Chicago Cubs manager David Ross stands on the dugout steps during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman, left, celebrates as he stands on third, after driving in two runs with a triple off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, center, safely scores on a single by Seiya Suzuki off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Zach Thompson during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe delivers during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The Pirates won 6-2, with Crowe recording his first major league save. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes leads off first during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Wil Crowe (29) celebrates with catcher Andrew Knapp after getting the final out of a 6-2 win over the Chicago Cubs in a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, April 13, 2022. It is the first major league save for Crowe. Gene J. Puskar/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Gamel hit a three-run homer in the first inning, Ke’Bryan Hayes went 4 for 4 a day after getting a big contract and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-2 on Wednesday for a two-game series split.
Kevin Newman hit a two-run triple in the third for the Pirates, who went 3 for 7 with runners in scoring position, a day after going 0 for 10.