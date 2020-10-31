Game-ending FG lifts Abilene Christian to 1st win, 20-17

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Blair Zepeda kicked a 38-yard field goal as time expired, rallying Abilene Christian to a 20-17 victory over Mercer on Saturday, foiling Mercer's final chance to win a game in 2020.

The Bears (0-3) won't play again until the Southern Conference begins in February.

Abilene Christian (1-4) had marched 79 yards with its opening drive to grab a 7-0 lead when Jermiah Dobbins ran it in from the 9, but then fell behind until the game was nearly over.

Peyton Mansell — who completed 25 of 33 passes for 236 yards — pulled the Wildcats even at 17-17 when he found Kobe Clark for a TD with 5:49 remaining. Mercer was forced into a three-and-out, setting the stage for Mansell to lead a 12-play, game-winning drive.

Harrison Frost completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards and a TD for Mercer. The Bears picked up 166 yards and another score on the ground, but 141 yards came in the first half.

Lance Wise recorded a career-high 20 tackles for Mercer, which played its only home game this year.