Gallo 2 HRs, Rangers throw out Lewis at plate to top M's 9-8 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer May 8, 2021 Updated: May 8, 2021 11:57 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Rangers rookie center fielder Adolis Garcia threw out Kyle Lewis at the plate on a wild, scrambly play for the final out, and Texas held off the Seattle Mariners 9-8 on Saturday night.
Trailing 9-7 with two outs in the ninth inning, the Mariners had Lewis at first base and Mitch Haniger at third when J.P. Crawford blooped a single between three Rangers in left-center field.
