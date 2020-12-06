FG FT Reb
GREENSBORO Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Brown 33 6-10 3-3 1-8 3 2 16
Dorsey 32 3-8 0-0 0-3 1 4 6
Collins 39 9-17 3-3 0-1 2 3 24
Huggins 35 0-1 0-2 0-1 3 0 0
Meertins 27 7-13 2-4 0-4 0 2 19
Sergi 14 0-0 0-0 0-4 0 2 0
Gary 5 0-0 0-0 0-1 1 0 0
Murray 5 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 1 0
McQuinn 4 0-2 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Moser 4 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 0 2
Machuca 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-55 8-12 1-23 10 16 67

Percentages: FG .473, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Collins 3-7, Meertins 3-7, Brown 1-2, Dorsey 0-1, Moser 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 4.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Huggins 2, Brown, Collins, Murray).

Turnovers: 11 (Brown 3, Collins 2, Huggins 2, Meertins 2, Sergi 2).

Steals: 8 (Brown 2, Collins, Gary, Huggins, Meertins, Moser, Murray).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
LONGWOOD Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Granlund 33 0-7 2-4 3-9 2 1 2
Nkereuwem 19 3-3 3-4 0-1 0 5 9
Wilson 30 5-7 1-2 1-4 1 1 15
Hill 29 6-12 1-3 0-7 4 2 14
Munoz 35 4-10 0-0 0-3 5 3 10
Mohn 20 2-4 0-0 0-0 0 0 6
Watson 19 2-5 2-3 4-4 1 2 6
O'Conner 7 0-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Lliteras 6 0-3 0-0 0-0 0 2 0
Stefanovic 2 1-1 0-0 0-1 0 0 2
Totals 200 23-53 9-16 8-30 13 16 64

Percentages: FG .434, FT .563.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Wilson 4-6, Mohn 2-4, Munoz 2-6, Hill 1-4, Lliteras 0-1, O'Conner 0-1, Granlund 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Granlund 3, Nkereuwem 2, Watson).

Turnovers: 14 (Hill 3, Munoz 3, Wilson 3, Granlund, Lliteras, Nkereuwem, O'Conner, Watson).

Steals: 3 (Hill 2, Munoz).

Technical Fouls: None.

Greensboro 32 35 67
Longwood 26 38 64

.