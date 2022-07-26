Future Dodger? Juan Soto, lowly Nats cool off LA in 4-1 win BETH HARRIS, AP Sports Writer July 26, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 1:57 a.m.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Juan Soto’s RBI triple capped a four-run fifth inning and the lowly Washington Nationals defeated the NL West-leading Dodgers 4-1 on Monday night, snapping Los Angeles’ 11-game home winning streak.
The Nationals (33-65) brought the worst record in the majors into Dodger Stadium, where they won for the first time since the 2019 NL Division Series, against the team with baseball's best record (64-31). The Dodgers' season-high eight-game overall winning streak ended.