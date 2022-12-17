Furman 72, Stephen F. Austin 70

Antwi-Boasiako 4-5 1-2 9, Hall 1-8 2-5 4, Hawkins 5-14 3-4 13, Jossell 7-13 1-1 21, Ware 0-3 0-0 0, Cajuste 5-7 6-9 18, Tezeno 0-0 1-2 1, Hayman 1-7 0-0 2, Scott 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 24-58 14-23 70.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title