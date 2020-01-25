Funk scores 26 to lead Army over Navy 73-66

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tommy Funk matched his career high with a season-high 26 points as Army beat Navy 73-66 on Saturday.

Matt Wilson had 18 points for Army (9-10, 4-4 Patriot League), which won its fourth consecutive game. Josh Caldwell added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Cam Davis scored a career-high 26 points for the Midshipmen (11-8, 5-3). Evan Wieck added 13 points and four assists. John Carter Jr. had seven rebounds.

Army takes on Bucknell at home on Wednesday. Navy takes on Holy Cross at home on Wednesday.

