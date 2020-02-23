Friedel, Wilson spark S. Dakota St. past S. Dakota 85-80

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Noah Freidel scored 21 of his 26 points after halftime and South Dakota State stretched its win streak to eight games, defeating South Dakota 85-80 on Sunday.

Douglas Wilson added 20 points for the Jackrabbits, who used an 8-0 burst to take the lead in the final seven minutes. David Wingett and Alex Arians each scored 13 points for South Dakota State (22-8, 13-2 Summit League).

Stanley Umude had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Coyotes (19-11, 9-6). Triston Simpson added 14 points and Cody Kelley 13.

South Dakota State firmed its grip on first place in the Summit League with the win over third-place South Dakota and after second-place North Dakota State's upset loss on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits are 16-0 at home this season.

South Dakota State finishes out the regular season against North Dakota State on the road on Thursday. South Dakota finishes out the regular season against North Dakota at home on Saturday.

