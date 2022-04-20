Fried, Jansen mow down Dodgers as Braves stop LA streak, 3-1 DOUG PADILLA, Associated Press April 20, 2022 Updated: April 20, 2022 1:36 a.m.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried, right, watches as Los Angeles Dodgers' Hanser Alberto hits a single during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. Fried had a no-hitter going until then.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, heads toward first after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes watches during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Atlanta Braves' Orlando Arcia, right, hits an RBI double as Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, left, watches along with home plate umpire Andy Fletcher during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud, right, rounds first after hitting a solo home run as Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman watches during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, April 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.
12 of12
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Fried looked right at home Tuesday night, opening with five perfect innings while pitching the Atlanta Braves to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Los Angeles-area native, in his sixth career start at Dodger Stadium including playoff games, did not allow a baserunner until Hanser Alberto led off the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right field.