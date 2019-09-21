PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

SA Northside O'Connor 24, SA Northside Jay 12

San Angelo Central 44, EP Pebble Hills 40

CLASS 5A

Seguin 44, Austin Northeast 6

CLASS 1A

Loop 59, Rule 12

Corinth Classical 49, iSchool of Lewisville STEM 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Beaumont Kelly vs. Kountze, ccd.

Clear Falls vs. Houston Bellaire, ccd.

Cleveland Tarkington vs. Danbury, ccd.

Coldspring-Oakhurst vs. Mexia, ccd.

Diboll vs. Liberty, ccd.

Evadale vs. Deweyville, ccd.

Hull-Daisetta vs. Cushing, ccd.

Livingston vs. Jasper, ccd.

Lumberton vs. Tomball Concordia, ccd.

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy vs. Savoy, ccd.

Shepherd vs. Splendora, ccd.

Sour Lake Hardin-Jefferson vs. Huffman Hargrave, ccd.

Victoria Home School vs. Fayette County HomeSchool, ccd.

Vidor vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, ppd

——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/