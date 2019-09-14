Friday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|PREP FOOTBALL
|CLASS 6A
Allen 28, Coppell 21
Amarillo Tascosa 49, Amarillo Palo Duro 7
Austin High 38, Kyle Lehman 14
Austin Vandegrift 28, Round Rock Cedar Ridge 7
Austin Westlake 58, Austin Akins 7
Baytown Sterling 41, Houston Austin 6
Beaumont West Brook 36, Houston Lamar 34
Cedar Hill 49, Mesquite Horn 21
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 42, Round Rock McNeil 14
Channelview 24, League City Clear Creek 17
Cibolo Steele 28, SA Churchill 0
Conroe 28, The Woodlands College Park 17
Converse Judson 39, Harlingen 0
Cypress Woods 31, Tomball Memorial 28
Dallas Jesuit 31, Wylie 10
Dickinson 42, Pearland Dawson 24
Eagle Pass 24, Eagle Pass Winn 0
Euless Trinity 31, Colleyville Heritage 17
Fort Bend Travis 53, Spring 49
Galena Park North Shore 24, Spring Westfield 21
Garland Lakeview Centennial 7, Richardson Berkner 0
Garland Sachse 36, Plano East 14
Hewitt Midway 35, Killeen 7
Houston Clear Lake 31, Texas City 7
Humble Atascocita 70, Humble Kingwood 10
Katy Mayde Creek 45, Aldine Nimitz 21
Keller Timber Creek 34, West Mesquite 31
Killeen Ellison 16, Waco 0
Klein Collins 49, Klein Forest 21
Lake Travis 52, Austin Bowie 10
Laredo Johnson 16, Edinburg Economedes 7
Lewisville 41, McKinney Boyd 16
Lewisville Hebron 21, Keller Fossil Ridge 7
Lewisville Marcus 55, Waxahachie 38
Mansfield 37, Mansfield Legacy 7
Mansfield Summit 33, Mesquite Poteet 21
McAllen Rowe 36, Edinburg North 14
McKinney 57, Richardson Pearce 21
Midland Lee 72, EP Montwood 7
North Garland 47, Carrollton Smith 12
Pearland 45, Katy Cinco Ranch 0
Plano 55, Garland Rowlett 34
Prosper 57, Lewisville Flower Mound 34
Round Rock Stony Point 66, Leander 14
Round Rock Westwood 28, Pflugerville Hendrickson 27
SA Northside O'Connor 35, SA Northside Warren 21
SA Roosevelt 62, Laredo Alexander 35
San Angelo Central 41, Cedar Park 35, OT
Smithson Valley 44, SA Madison 0
Temple 37, Killeen Harker Heights 3
The Woodlands 20, Conroe Oak Ridge 14
Weslaco 24, PSJA North 7
|CLASS 5A
Aledo 63, Burleson Centennial 30
Alice 23, Rockport-Fulton 15
Angleton 45, Clear Brook 7
Austin Crockett 48, Manor New Tech 6
Bastrop 35, Pflugerville Connally 21
Brownsville Pace 22, Donna 14
Burleson 52, Waco University 13
Castroville Medina Valley 41, Hondo 14
CC Calallen 20, Needville 19
CC Ray 41, CC Carroll 14
College Station 29, Huntsville 13
Corsicana 20, Greenville 7
Crowley 41, FW Chisholm Trail 13
Ennis 49, Kaufman 14
EP Austin 35, EP Socorro 0
Floresville 48, Carrizo Springs 20
Fort Bend Hightower 32, Fort Bend Dulles 6
Friendswood 29, La Porte 17
Frisco 33, Denton Braswell 28
Frisco Independence 63, Denton 7
Frisco Reedy 27, Lake Dallas 21
Frisco Wakeland 63, McKinney North 49
Galveston Ball 13, Houston Wheatley 12
Georgetown East View 61, Austin Northeast 7
Gregory-Portland 37, Bay City 7
Hutto 38, EP Del Valle 14
Kerrville Tivy 48, Del Rio 14
La Joya Palmview 27, Brownsville Porter 26
Lancaster 42, South Grand Prairie 27
Leander Glenn 35, Austin McCallum 14
Lewisville The Colony 55, Byron Nelson 51
Lucas Lovejoy 42, Frisco Memorial 14
Magnolia 42, Montgomery 10
Midlothian 65, Joshua 7
Mission Sharyland 23, La Joya 0
Plainview 35, Lubbock 27
PSJA Southwest 41, PSJA Memorial 14
Rio Grande City 69, Brownsville Lopez 19
Rosenberg Lamar 56, Rosenberg Terry 28
SA Burbank 27, SA Edison 24
SA Harlandale 50, SA Kennedy 0
SA Southside 56, SA Memorial 6
Sharyland Pioneer 56, Mission 28
Texarkana Texas 62, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 13
Vidor 48, Conroe Caney Creek 0
WF Rider 38, Amarillo 24
Wylie East 21, Dallas Wilson 18
|CLASS 4A
Alvarado 35, Kennedale 28, 2OT
Andrews 44, Levelland 19
Argyle 62, Tyler Chapel Hill 7
Bandera 40, SA St. Anthony 12
Beeville Jones 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 14
Bellville 21, Stafford 7
Boerne 26, SA Holy Cross 24
Brownwood 28, Graham 14
Caldwell 12, Madisonville 6
Canyon 55, Lamesa 6
Carthage 38, Marshall 6
Dalhart 27, Amarillo River Road 10
Decatur 41, Midlothian Heritage 28
Dumas 7, Wichita Falls 0
El Campo 42, Cuero 0
Fairfield 45, Athens 25
Geronimo Navarro 33, Marble Falls 7
Godley 36, West 14
Gonzales 27, Yoakum 25
Hereford 30, Canyon Randall 14
Hidalgo 21, Port Isabel 13
Houston North Forest 50, Houston Washington 21
Jasper 42, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14
La Feria 35, Mercedes 31
Longview Spring Hill 27, White Oak 0
Lorena 31, Lampasas 30
Lumberton 34, Houston Furr 13
Melissa 36, Whitehouse 14
Midland Greenwood 49, Shallowater 14
Pampa 47, Vernon 6
Paris 37, Gilmer 20
Pleasanton 28, Pearsall 0
Progreso 14, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7
Raymondville 42, Lyford 0
SA Brooks 27, SA St. Gerard 26
Salado 50, Austin William Travis 0
Stephenville 34, Abilene Wylie 0
Van 34, Lindale 7
Waco La Vega 21, Austin LBJ 7
|CLASS 3A
Abernathy 51, Wellington 6
Anderson-Shiro 26, Iola 0
Ballinger 49, Colorado City 14
Bangs 42, Winters 27
Bloomington 20, Louise 7
Brock 28, Argyle Liberty Christian 21
Bushland 38, Borger 0
Canadian 48, Perryton 0
Cisco 40, Breckenridge 19
Clifton 45, Maypearl 0
Clyde 34, Comanche 0
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Buna 12
Coleman 20, Goldthwaite 6
Columbus 33, Smithville 14
Corrigan-Camden 32, Kirbyville 8
Cotulla 34, Dilley 7
Denver City 27, Alpine 12
Dublin 31, De Leon 7
Early 19, Tolar 18
Eastland 60, Albany 28
Edna 30, Freeport Brazosport 27
Falfurrias 22, Hebbronville 18
Franklin 20, Mart 16
Friona 63, Muleshoe 14
Ganado 23, Odem 0
George West 28, Goliad 0
Gladewater Sabine 48, Harleton 14
Grandview 62, Venus 6
Gunter 49, Whitesboro 7
Henrietta 22, Bowie 20
Holliday 47, Windthorst 20
Ingram Moore 32, Harper 7
Jourdanton 35, La Pryor 6
Malakoff 17, Mexia 14
Mineola 40, Farmersville 3
Mount Vernon 57, Canton 0
Natalia 63, Lytle 10
Newton 20, West Orange-Stark 14
Nixon-Smiley 19, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 0
Orangefield 27, Shepherd 21
Paradise 32, Jacksboro 14
Pilot Point 48, Aubrey 27
Poth 41, Karnes City 13
Rockdale 45, Lexington 13
Rogers 53, McGregor 20
SA Cole 41, SA Christian 21
San Angelo Grape Creek 40, Rocksprings 0
San Diego 28, CC West Oso 14
Santa Rosa 38, La Villa 28
Schulenburg 14, Luling 7
Skidmore-Tynan 41, Benavides 0
Spearman 40, Sunray 8
Tulia 50, Sanford-Fritch 30
Tuscola Jim Ned 62, Merkel 0
Universal City Randolph 47, Johnson City 24
WF City View 49, Seymour 6
Whitewright 42, Como-Pickton 6
Whitney 33, Hillsboro 24
|CLASS 2A
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 45, Marfa 0
Beckville 22, Hawkins 12
Bogata Rivercrest 47, Simms Bowie 7
Bovina 16, Smyer 8
Cross Plains 62, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Eldorado 46, Brackett 22
Electra 57, Olney 24
Falls City 20, Stockdale 3
Flatonia 33, Thrall 14
Floydada 28, Lockney 7
Freer 57, Woodsboro 23
Gladewater Union Grove 33, Quitman 20
Holland 59, Florence 7
Honey Grove 36, Alba-Golden 0
Kenedy 54, Pettus 14
Leakey 46, SA Lutheran 0
Mason 33, Sonora 0
Maud 34, Tom Bean 26
Olton 36, Farwell 26
Panhandle 54, Childress 13
Post 63, Lubbock Roosevelt 6
Ralls 34, Seagraves 6
Refugio 48, Aransas Pass 7
San Saba 63, Junction 0
Shamrock 36, Dimmitt 14
Shiner 49, Burton 0
Stinnett West Texas 74, Gruver 46
Stratford 64, Guymon, Okla. 0
Tahoka 28, Brownfield 24
Three Rivers 61, Bruni 20
Vega 73, Amarillo Highland Park 24
Wheeler 33, Clarendon 8
Wortham 24, Bartlett 0
|CLASS 1A
Abbott 26, Penelope 12
Apple Springs 36, High Island 18
Balmorhea 68, Garden City 22
Blanket 52, Lingleville 0
Bluff Dale 0, Baird 0
Blum 66, Iredell 14
Brookesmith 40, Evant 30
Covington 57, Oglesby 12
Cranfills Gap 59, Mullin 12
Crowell 54, Aspermont 8
Gordon 52, Walnut Springs 0
Gustine 44, Rising Star 20
Happy 40, Turkey Valley 36
Ira 72, Lueders-Avoca 0
Jayton 58, Chillicothe 8
Jonesboro 68, Waco Live Oak Classical 20
Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel 56, Ladonia Fannindel 31
Loraine 50, Rotan 0
Mertzon Irion County 62, Eden 53
Morgan 46, Three Way 0
Paducah 78, Claude 28
Ranger 35, Dallas Inspired Vision 6
Rankin 54, Imperial Buena Vista 0
Richland Springs 50, Aquilla 46
Robert Lee 55, Santa Anna 6
Rochelle 63, Kopperl 33
Ropesville Ropes 44, O'Donnell 32
Roscoe Highland 62, Bronte 0
Saint Jo 60, Throckmorton 14
Sterling City 52, Hermleigh 0
Strawn 71, Bryson 25
White Deer 60, Lefors 14
|PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Amarillo San Jacinto 63, Morton 18
Austin Regents 39, FW Trinity Valley 7
Bryan Allen Academy 65, Tyler East Texas Christian 20
Bryan Brazos Christian 54, KIPP Houston 0
Bulverde Bracken 60, Jubilee 13
Dallas Episcopal 40, FW Country Day 21
Dallas Parish Episcopal 49, Tyler Grace Community 0
FW Nolan 27, Celina 12
FW Southwest Christian 36, Arlington Oakridge 30
Houston Lutheran North 57, Houston KIPP Northeast 0
Houston St. John's 34, Austin Hyde Park 6
Houston St. Pius X 32, Bellaire Episcopal 29
Houston St. Thomas 27, Houston Kinkaid 10
Irving Cistercian 55, Dallas Greenhill 0
Lake Jackson Brazosport 60, Fort Bend Christian 12
Lubbock Christian 48, Sundown 28
Muenster Sacred Heart 22, Tioga 18
New Braunfels Christian 66, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 14
Plano Prestonwood 44, Addison Trinity 7
The Woodlands Christian 63, Woodlands Legacy Prep 0
|OTHER
Alvin Shadow Creek 63, Alief Elsik 7
Azle Christian School 70, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 22
Beaumont United 35, Port Arthur Memorial 6
El Paso Franklin 55, Midland 21
Houston The Village 38, Houston Christian 27
HSAA 47, Arlington Newman 0
Legacy Christian 31, Devine 7
Longview Heritage 76, Dallas Academy 50
San Antonio Southwest Legacy 31, Devine 7
Tyler Heat 53, Longview Trinity 26
Wichita Falls Notre Dame 48, Community Christian 0
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Clint vs. EP Bowie, ccd.
Evadale vs. Galveston O'Connell, ccd.
Fabens vs. EP Hanks, ccd.