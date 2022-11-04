Skip to main content
Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ Katy 49, Katy Taylor 7

¶ Katy Tompkins 45, Katy Paetow 14

¶ Klein Cain 49, Tomball 10

CLASS 5A=

¶ A&M Consolidated 19, Leander Glenn 17

¶ Manvel 28, Rosenberg Terry 7

¶ Montgomery Lake Creek 54, Brenham 42

¶ Texas City 42, Nederland 7

¶ Vidor 34, Splendora 7

CLASS 4A=

¶ El Campo 31, Freeport Brazosport 7

¶ Little Cypress-Mauriceville 48, Huffman Hargrave 16

¶ Lumberton 49, Livingston 6

¶ Needville 56, Iowa Colony 41

¶ Paris 26, Mabank 12

¶ Sealy 56, La Marque 13

¶ Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 43, Paris North Lamar 28

CLASS 3A=

¶ Buna 41, Hardin 8

¶ Canadian 63, Dimmitt 0

¶ Cooper 52, Quinlan Boles 0

¶ De Kalb 42, Redwater 14

¶ East Bernard 42, Altair Rice 7

¶ Jefferson 50, Gladewater Sabine 14

¶ Kemp 54, Eustace 0

¶ Quitman 54, Winona 13

¶ Shallowater 38, Amarillo River Road 0

¶ Skidmore-Tynan 51, Bloomington 12

¶ Warren 22, Kountze 16

CLASS 2A=

¶ Chilton 28, Milano 7

¶ Crawford 51, Bruceville-Eddy 0

¶ Evadale 39, Hull-Daisetta 16

¶ Granger 45, Bartlett 12

¶ Hawkins 24, Big Sandy 18

¶ Holland 49, Flatonia 17

¶ Lovelady 28, Deweyville 14

¶ Shiner 56, Kenedy 12

¶ Stamford 45, Colorado City 0

¶ Stratford 2, Stinnett West Texas 0

¶ Windthorst 49, Electra 14

¶ Wink 17, TLC Midland 0

¶ Woodsboro 28, Pettus 14

¶ Yorktown 47, Runge 0

CLASS 1A=

¶ Chester 58, High Island 8

¶ Follett 70, McLean 24

¶ Happy 64, Claude 6

¶ Harrold 44, Chillicothe 26

¶ Lamesa Klondike 56, Wilson 0

¶ Medina 62, Barksdale Nueces Canyon 0

¶ Saint Jo 56, Savoy 0

¶ Throckmorton 62, Rule 12

OTHER=

¶ Calvert def. Dime Box , forfeit

¶ Lucas Christian def. Dallas Lakehill , forfeit

¶ Midland Trinity def. Irving The Highlands , forfeit

¶ Odessa Compass def. Tornillo , forfeit

¶ Penelope def. Coolidge , forfeit

¶ Rising Star def. Moran , forfeit

¶ SA Castle Hills def. Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills , forfeit

¶ SA Southside def. Eagle Pass Winn , forfeit

¶ San Marcos Baptist Academy def. SA Lutheran , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Denton Calvary vs. FW Covenant Classical, ppd. to Nov 5th.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

