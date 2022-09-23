Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 1A=

¶ Happy 56, Lubbock Home School Titans 4

¶ Whitharral 102, Throckmorton 52

PRIVATE SCHOOLS=

¶ Rockwall Heritage 66, Dallas Fairhill 0

OTHER=

¶ Austin Hill Country def. Giddings State School , forfeit

¶ Menard def. Valor South Austin , forfeit

¶ SA Jubilee 60, SA Brooks 47

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mount Calm vs. Apple Springs, ccd.

Welch Dawson vs. Hart, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press