Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

CLASS 6A=

¶ EP Franklin 56, EP Americas 29

CLASS 5A=

¶ Abilene Cooper 33, Lubbock Coronado 28

CLASS 1A=

¶ Apple Springs 54, Tyler Heat 0

¶ Follett 40, Borden County 8

¶ May 46, Harrold 0

¶ McLean 68, Lefors 14

¶ Throckmorton 63, Campbell 24

¶ Westbrook 58, Spur 8

¶ White Deer 63, Wildorado 0

OTHER=

¶ Dell City def. Welch Dawson , forfeit

¶ Fort Davis def. Fort Hancock , forfeit

¶ Walnut Springs def. Waco Parkview Christian , forfeit

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Whitesboro vs. Sulphur, Okla., ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

The Associated Press