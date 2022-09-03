Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Anacortes 35, Oak Harbor 7

Arlington 28, Kamiak 14

Bellevue Christian 28, Sammamish 0

Black Hills 33, Montesano 20

Bremerton 25, Central Kitsap 21

Cascade (Everett) 41, Marysville-Getchell 21

Castle Rock 12, R.A. Long 9

Clarkston 47, Moscow, Idaho 0

Columbia River 34, Foss 6

Davenport 16, Reardan 13

Franklin Pierce 28, Chief Sealth 14

Gig Harbor 20, Spanaway Lake 0

Glacier Peak 42, Snohomish 13

Goldendale 25, Columbia (White Salmon) 8

Gonzaga Prep 58, Cheney 0

Highland 16, Wapato 6

Hockinson 19, La Center 14

Hudson's Bay 53, Heritage 6

Issaquah 34, Everett 20

Jesuit, Ore. 24, Skyview 21

Kellogg, Idaho 50, Newport 0

Kelso 23, Timberline 7

Lakes 50, Kentwood 23

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 44, Pullman 2

Lewis and Clark 38, Ferris 6

Liberty Christian 66, Yakama Tribal 0

Lynden 24, Ferndale 7

Mark Morris 41, Battle Ground 25

Meridian 56, Granite Falls 6

Mossyrock 60, Concrete 6

Mount Si 46, Silas 21

Mountlake Terrace 39, Jackson 13

Mt. Rainier 28, Kent Meridian 0

Mt. Spokane 30, University 14

Napavine 40, Adna 0

O'Dea 21, Bothell 13

Port Angeles 33, Blaine 19

Puyallup 29, Emerald Ridge 28

Rochester 9, Seton Catholic 8

Seattle Prep 28, Mercer Island 17

Sehome 15, Mount Baker 12

Selah 17, Davis 14

South Whidbey 34, Friday Harbor 14

Stanwood 42, Lakewood 0

Tenino 20, Pe Ell/Willapa Valley 7

Timberlake, Idaho 30, Shadle Park 27

Tumwater 34, Burlington-Edison 7

West Valley (Spokane) 27, Freeman 7

Yelm 44, Camas 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Written By
The Associated Press