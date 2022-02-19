Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= 1A District 4= Championship= Castle Rock 44, Eatonville 42 Loser Out= King's Way Christian School 53, Seton Catholic 43 1B District 9= Championship= Sunnyside Christian 46, De Sales 44 2A District 1= Championship= Lynden 76, Sehome 49 Third Place= Lakewood 71, Burlington-Edison 58 2A District 2\/3= Semifinal= North Kitsap 78, Enumclaw 68 White River 57, Port Angeles 54 2A District 4= Championship= Tumwater 59, R.A. Long 46 2A District 8= Loser Out= West Valley (Spokane) 72, Clarkston 44 2B District 4= Consolation= Adna 59, Toutle Lake 48 Napavine 61, Ilwaco 48 3A District 2= Loser Out= Eastside Catholic 46, Ballard 26 Seattle Prep 65, West Seattle 54 3A District 3\/4= Consolation= Gig Harbor 68, Evergreen (Vancouver) 42 Spanaway Lake 73, Mountain View 67 3A District 8= Championship= Kennewick 45, Ferris 43 4A District 1\/2= Championship= Mount Si 70, Woodinville 55 4A District 3\/4= Consolation= Graham-Kapowsin 97, Camas 95 Olympia 78, Sumner 53 4A District 6= Championship= Davis 58, West Valley (Yakima) 33 Loser Out= Eastmont 52, Wenatchee 47 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/