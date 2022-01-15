Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Valley Christian 28

Archbishop Murphy 61, Glacier Peak 47

Arlington 64, Shorewood 28

Bellarmine Prep 71, Bethel 27

Bellingham 36, Mount Baker 33

Cashmere 55, Quincy 10

College Place 56, Kiona-Benton 13

Deer Park def. Newport, forfeit

Eastmont 52, Wenatchee 26

Eastside Catholic 61, Rainier Beach 17

Forks 67, North Beach 24

Franklin 65, Roosevelt 57

Friday Harbor 64, Concrete 21

Gig Harbor 52, Timberline 32

Goldendale def. Kittitas, forfeit

Gonzaga Prep 68, Cheney 32

Granger def. Mabton, forfeit

Highland def. Cle Elum/Roslyn, forfeit

Interlake 44, Skyline 38

Ione/Arlington, Ore. 31, Trout Lake 30

More for you

Irrigon, Ore. 36, Liberty Christian 28

Kamiak 63, Jackson 55

Kamiakin 67, Southridge 33

Kennewick 67, Hanford 62

Lake Stevens 56, Everett 44

Lakeside (Seattle) 70, Ingraham 12

Lewis and Clark 40, University 38

Lynden Christian 73, Sehome 49

Montesano 67, Eatonville 22

Naches Valley 53, La Salle 49

Orting 45, Fife 20

Overlake School 45, King's 21

Pasco 62, Chiawana 50

Renton 52, Evergreen (Seattle) 2

Ridgefield 56, Fort Vancouver 15

Rogers (Puyallup) 62, Graham-Kapowsin 37

Sultan 42, Redmond 38

Sunnyside Christian 54, DeSales 45

Yakama Tribal 46, Touchet 16

Zillah 57, Grandview 36

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charles Wright Academy vs. Seattle Christian, ppd.

Colville vs. Freeman, ccd.

Cusick vs. Northport, ccd.

Dayton vs. Warden, ccd.

Dufur, Ore. vs. Bickleton, ccd.

Lake Washington vs. Bellevue, ccd.

Lincoln vs. Seattle Prep, ccd.

Lyle-Wishram vs. Condon, Ore., ccd.

Marysville-Getchell vs. Cedarcrest, ccd.

Mount Si vs. Eastlake, ccd.

Mount Vernon Christian vs. La Conner, ppd.

Newport-Bellevue vs. Skyline, ccd.

Omak vs. Cascade (Leavenworth), ccd.

Orcas Island vs. Darrington, ccd.

Oroville vs. Liberty Bell, ppd.

R.A. Long vs. Hockinson, ppd.

Rogers (Spokane) vs. Clarkston, ppd.

Sammamish vs. Lindbergh, ccd.

Shelton vs. W. F. West, ccd.

Tyee vs. Foster, ccd.

Vashon Island vs. Chimacum, ccd.

Wapato vs. East Valley (Yakima), ccd.

West Seattle vs. Cleveland, ppd.

West Valley (Spokane) vs. East Valley (Spokane), ppd.

White Swan vs. Lake Roosevelt, ccd.

Wilbur vs. Curlew, ccd.

Woodinville vs. Redmond, ppd.

Woodland vs. Columbia River, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/