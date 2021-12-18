Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Central Valley 81, Cheney 77 Chiawana 86, Kennewick 62 Cle Elum\/Roslyn 68, Kittitas 48 Davis 68, Wenatchee 32 Deer Park 54, Riverside 30 East Valley (Yakima) 63, Prosser 60 Grandview 67, Ellensburg 56 Horizon Christian Hood River, Ore. 68, Klickwood 32 Kamiakin 96, Pasco 25 La Center 72, Montesano 53 Mark Morris 80, Fort Vancouver 31 Medical Lake 71, Newport 29 Moses Lake 77, Eisenhower 44 North Central 68, Rogers (Spokane) 64 West Valley (Yakima) 70, Sunnyside 47 White Swan 55, Highland 42 Yakama Tribal 45, Sunnyside Christian 42 Zillah 82, Naches Valley 46 Seaside Holiday Classic= Newport, Ore. 72, Rochester 35 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Sumner vs. Emerald Ridge, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/