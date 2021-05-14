Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellarmine Prep 61, South Kitsap 54 Central Kitsap 67, Kingston 47 Chiawana 91, Southridge 31 Cleveland 54, West Seattle 49 Hanford 82, Pasco 40 Ingraham 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 41 Liberty Christian 63, Sunnyside Christian 61 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Heritage vs. Skyview, ccd. Ocosta vs. Forks, ccd. Raymond vs. Northwest Christian (Lacey), ccd. Woodland vs. La Center, ccd. GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Prosser 52, Grandview 40 Southridge 52, Chiawana 37 Tenino 56, Hoquiam 25 Toledo 64, Morton/White Pass 16 Wapato 59, Kiona-Benton 15 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Camas vs. Evergreen (Vancouver), ccd. Cleveland vs. West Seattle, ccd. More for youSportsUConn hires Gavin Roberts as new director of sports...By David BorgesSportsNew Haven's Frank 'Porky' Vieira to be inducted into the...By Maggie Vanoni Forks vs. Ocosta, ccd. Mountlake Terrace vs. Cascade (Everett), ccd. Pe Ell vs. Winlock, ccd. R.A. Long vs. Fort Vancouver, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/