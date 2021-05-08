Skip to main content
Sports

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ballard 53, Lakeside (Seattle) 35

Eastside Catholic 83, Franklin 55

Montesano 59, Tenino 32

Roosevelt 55, Blanchet 46

Toutle Lake 76, Stevenson 26

West Seattle 52, O'Dea 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Garfield 70, Rainier Beach 9

Sammamish 47, Interlake 44

Selah 64, Ellensburg 47

Union 63, Kelso 30

Wahkiakum 71, Toledo 43

Woodinville 74, Inglemoor 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Eastside Catholic vs. Franklin, ccd.

Seattle Prep vs. Ingraham, ccd.

West Seattle vs. Holy Names, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

More for you