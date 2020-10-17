PREP FOOTBALL=

Amherst 48, Whitharral 43

Arlington Grace Prep 57, Carrollton Prince of Peace 17

Austin Regents 56, Boerne Geneva 28

Austin St. Michael 42, Brownsville St. Joseph 18

Austin Vandegrift 40, Cedar Park Vista Ridge 14

Austin Veritas 44, Marble Falls Faith 30

Avalon 53, Bynum 8

Ballinger 41, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Bangs 47, Ingram Moore 15

Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Elgin 16

Borger 23, Lubbock Estacado 20

Bryan Allen Academy 72, Katy Faith West 10

Bushland 41, Amarillo River Road 7

CC John Paul 28, Austin Hyde Park 14

Canadian 78, Dimmitt 0

Canyon Randall 59, Lubbock 0

Cedar Hill 27, Aledo 17

Cisco 48, De Leon 6

Coleman 28, Goldthwaite 7

College Station 24, New Caney Porter 14

Crane 59, Anthony 0

Crawford 47, Rio Vista 0

Denton Braswell 44, Northwest Eaton 37

Diboll 50, Palestine Westwood 7

Dumas 42, Plainview 8

Eastland 31, Comanche 17

El Campo 35, Freeport Brazosport 14

Euless Trinity 63, Saginaw Boswell 0

Fort Bend Marshall 60, Houston Northside 0

Fort Stockton 65, San Angelo Lake View 28

Galena Park North Shore 49, Manvel 14

Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 0

Godley 35, Ferris 7

Gorman 56, Lingleville 0

Hale Center 38, Tahoka 13

Haltom 31, FW Chisholm Trail 7

Happy 59, White Deer 44

Hearne 25, Thrall 0

Hull-Daisetta 24, Evadale 14

Humble 24, Rosenberg Lamar 21

Ira 70, Rotan 18

Jayton 61, Garden City 15

Joaquin 46, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Jonesboro 78, Evant 31

Katy Paetow 42, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Katy Taylor 49, Katy Seven Lakes 36

Keller Fossil Ridge 21, Little Elm 17

Knox City 55, Crowell 8

League City Clear Springs 56, Houston Clear Lake 0

Livingston 35, Splendora 14

Lubbock Trinity 21, Willow Park Trinity Christian 16

Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24

Magnolia 26, Lufkin 24

Mart 77, Hubbard 0

Matador Motley County 48, Afton Patton Springs 0

May 51, Santa Anna 0

McDade 50, Prairie Lea 0

McKinney 24, Sherman 14

Miami 56, Hedley 6

Millsap 45, Merkel 27

Morgan 50, Cranfills Gap 6

Needville 28, Stafford 20

New Braunfels Christian 52, St. Mary's Hall 6

Normangee 64, Grapeland 22

O'Donnell 58, Morton 6

Olney 58, Electra 7

Paris 32, Terrell 10

Pearland Dawson 17, Pearland 6

Perryton 34, Levelland 7

Post 39, New Deal 0

Princeton 24, Prosper Rock Hill 17

Pulaski Academy, Ark. 50, Tyler Legacy 25

Red Oak Ovilla 58, McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 40

Rochelle 54, Lohn 6

SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 21

SA Holy Cross 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Saint Jo 56, Newcastle 0

San Angelo Central 53, Abilene 32

San Marcos Baptist Academy 56, Round Rock Christian 0

San Saba 49, Winters 0

Sealy 31, Bellville 28

Seymour 55, Munday 0

Shallowater 44, Denver City 41

Sinton 49, CC West Oso 0

Sonora 44, Brady 13

Springlake-Earth def. Lorenzo, forfeit

Springtown 41, WF Hirschi 22

Spur 60, Vernon Northside 12

Strawn 52, Three Way 0

Sundown 58, Floydada 21

Sweetwater 62, Pecos 39

Tolar 44, Hamilton 8

Turkey Valley 69, Claude 12

Tuscola Jim Ned 28, Wall 8

Vidor 32, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 7

Waco Live Oak Classical 36, Plano Coram Deo 32

Waller 56, Conroe Caney Creek 6

Water Valley 63, Veribest 6

Wimberley def. Austin Eastside Memorial, forfeit

Windthorst 18, Muenster 7

Woodson 54, Moran 8

__

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/