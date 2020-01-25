Friday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bear Creek School 51, Eastside Prep 38
Bickleton 60, Trout Lake 43
Black Hills 59, Tumwater 56
Brewster 91, Liberty Bell 46
Burlington-Edison 51, Sedro-Woolley 32
Capital 63, North Thurston 29
Cascade Christian 65, Bellevue Christian 51
Cashmere 66, Chelan 39
Cedarcrest 38, Archbishop Murphy 31
Central Kitsap 65, Timberline 52
Central Valley 55, Gonzaga Prep 43
Charles Wright Academy 46, Vashon Island 11
Darrington 59, Orcas Island 47
East Valley (Spokane) 81, Cheney 74
Eastside Catholic 83, Rainier Beach 43
Elma 65, Mossyrock 34
Evergreen (Vancouver) 63, Prairie 57
Ferndale 63, Meridian 50
Fife 75, Steilacoom 19
Friday Harbor 50, Mount Vernon Christian 49
Glacier Peak 83, Monroe 43
Kamiakin 78, Chiawana 61
Kelso 56, Hudson's Bay 45
Kennewick 56, Hanford 35
Kentridge 67, Mt. Rainier 57
Kingston 51, North Mason 43
Lewis and Clark 56, Rogers (Spokane) 39
Lindbergh 61, Tyee 36
Lynden Christian 67, Anacortes 64
Marysville-Pilchuck 78, Oak Harbor 37
Mead 77, North Central 30
Meadowdale 64, Edmonds-Woodway 53
Medical Lake 81, Colville 32
Montesano 51, Hoquiam 19
Morton/White Pass 57, Onalaska 45
North Kitsap 75, Port Angeles 60
Oakesdale 53, Pomeroy 32
St. George's 67, Wilbur-Creston 40
Todd Beamer 67, Decatur 58
Toutle Lake 60, Napavine 45
Tri-Cities Prep 67, Lyle-Wishram 17
Union 51, Camas 41
University 75, Shadle Park 48
Walla Walla 66, Richland 54
Washington 60, Clover Park 45
Wellpinit 76, Columbia (Hunters) 36
West Valley (Spokane) 59, Pullman 50
West Valley (Yakima) 57, Sunnyside 50
Willapa Valley 61, South Bend 35
Winlock 56, Kalama 39
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 35, Thomas Jefferson 21
Auburn Mountainview 57, Auburn Riverside 38
Bear Creek School 60, Eastside Prep 16
Burlington-Edison 74, Sedro-Woolley 38
Capital 53, North Thurston 44
Cascade Christian 65, Bellevue Christian 51
Cashmere 66, Chelan 39
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 35, Coupeville 21
Cedar Park Christian (Mountlake Terrace) 28, Shoreline Christian 26
Cedarcrest 38, Archbishop Murphy 31
Central Valley 56, Gonzaga Prep 38
Charles Wright Academy 46, Vashon Island 11
Chiawana 83, Kamiakin 49
Clarkston 58, Lewiston, Idaho 31
Colton 49, Garfield-Palouse 44
Columbia (Burbank) 62, DeSales 15
Connell 64, Kiona-Benton 19
Curlew 41, Northport 35
Davenport 55, Kettle Falls 32
Dayton/Waitsburg 74, Liberty Christian 56
Deer Park 51, Riverside 27
Eastside Catholic 83, Rainier Beach 43
Fife 75, Steilacoom 19
Franklin Pierce 61, Eatonville 35
Gig Harbor 41, Shelton 40
Glacier Peak 61, Monroe 44
Hazen 51, Kennedy 48
Hermiston, Ore. 52, Southridge 29
Holy Names 55, Blanchet 53
Inglemoor 46, Redmond 38
Issaquah 62, Newport-Bellevue 54
Juanita 40, Mercer Island 28
Kennewick 56, Hanford 35
Kentridge 53, Mt. Rainier 17
Kentwood 70, Kent Meridian 30
King's 56, Sultan 20
Kingston 51, North Mason 43
La Conner 83, Concrete 5
Lake Roosevelt 47, Oroville 24
Lakeside (Seattle) 51, Ingraham 37
Lewis and Clark 67, Rogers (Spokane) 17
Lynden 73, Nooksack Valley 30
Mariner 49, Cascade (Everett) 28
Mead 39, North Central 28
Medical Lake 68, Colville 57
Miramonte, Calif. 57, Prairie 45
Moses Lake 53, Davis 36
Mount Si 63, Skyline 27
Mount Vernon Christian 52, Friday Harbor 27
Newport 42, Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 39
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 54, Chewelah 31
Oakesdale 38, Pomeroy 37
Odessa 64, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 63
Prosser 66, Quincy 13
Reardan 55, Colfax 53
Rochester 56, Aberdeen 33
Selah 61, Ephrata 45
Selkirk 54, Cusick 17
South Whidbey 36, Granite Falls 27
St. George's 60, Wilbur-Creston 27
Tahoma 65, Kentlake 34
Todd Beamer 67, Decatur 58
Tonasket 71, Bridgeport 35
Tri-Cities Prep 66, Lyle-Wishram 25
Tumwater 59, Black Hills 36
Union 51, Camas 41
University 85, Shadle Park 30
Walla Walla 61, Richland 41
Warden 73, College Place 42
Washington 54, Clover Park 30
Wellpinit 58, Columbia (Hunters) 10
West Valley (Spokane) 69, Pullman 27
West Valley (Yakima) 57, Sunnyside 50
White River 68, Orting 32
Woodinville 79, Bothell 31
Yelm 55, Peninsula 52
Zillah 67, Naches Valley 29
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/