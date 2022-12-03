Fresno St. 80, UC Irvine 66

Moore 9-14 2-2 22, J.Baker 3-10 1-2 7, Campbell 7-13 1-1 16, Hill 3-6 2-3 8, Holland 1-3 2-2 5, Yap 6-8 2-2 15, Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Andre 2-4 0-0 4, Colimerio 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 32-60 10-12 80.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title