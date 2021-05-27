French Results

PARIS (AP) - Results from French football: France Ligue 1 Friday's Match Toulouse 3, Grenoble Foot 0 Sunday's Matches Saint-Etienne 0, Dijon 1 Rennes 2, Nimes 0 Reims 1, Bordeaux 2 Nantes 1, Montpellier 2 Metz 1, Marseille 1 Lyon 2, Nice 3 Lens 0, Monaco 0 Angers 1, Lille 2 Brest 0, PSG 2 Strasbourg 1, Lorient 1 Thursday's Match Toulouse 1, Nantes 2 Sunday's Match Nantes vs. Toulouse, 12 p.m. More for youSportsFairfield stays alive in MAAC baseball tournament with...Staff ReportSportsUConn women to play Louisville next season at Mohegan SunBy Doug Bonjour