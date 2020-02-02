Freeman lifts UC Santa Barbara over Long Beach St. 87-62

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Matt Freeman had a career-high 24 points as UC Santa Barbara routed Long Beach State 87-62 on Saturday.

Freeman shot 9 for 11 from the field, including 6 of 7 on 3-pointers.

Amadou Sow had 15 points and 14 rebounds for UC Santa Barbara (14-8, 3-4 Big West Conference). Max Heidegger added 14 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

UC Santa Barbara totaled 55 points in the second half, a season best for the team.

Chance Hunter had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Beach (7-16, 2-5). Jordan Roberts added 18 points and seven rebounds. Drew Cobb had six rebounds.

The Gauchos evened the season series against the Beach with the win. Long Beach State defeated UC Santa Barbara 55-52 on Jan. 11. UC Santa Barbara plays Hawaii at home on Thursday. Long Beach State takes on Cal Poly on the road on Wednesday.

