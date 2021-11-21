Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined ANDREW SELIGMAN, AP Sports Writer Nov. 21, 2021 Updated: Nov. 21, 2021 4:57 p.m.
1 of17 Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) celebrates his sack of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
2 of17 Baltimore Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell (93) reaches out and recovers a fumble during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less 3 of17
4 of17 Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) catches a deep pass from quarterback Justin Fields as Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
5 of17 Chicago Bears' Roquan Smith (58) and Cassius March tackle Baltimore Ravens Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 6 of17
7 of17 Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn (94) strips the ball from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less
8 of17 Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley pitches the ball out to Devonta Freeman during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less 9 of17
10 of17 Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks at the scoreboard during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less
11 of17 Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews advances the ball off a pass from quarterback Tyler Huntley as Chicago Bears safety DeAndre Houston-Carson makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less 12 of17
13 of17 Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker celebrate his field goal with holder Sam Koch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less
14 of17 Chicago Bears quarterback Andy Dalton flashes the I Love You sign, as he celebrates his touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. David Banks/AP Show More Show Less 15 of17
16 of17 Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) eludes Baltimore Ravens free safety Brandon Stephens (21) and safety Chuck Clark on his way for a touchdown off a pass from quarterback Andy Dalton during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Chicago. Nam Y. Huh/AP Show More Show Less
17 of17
CHICAGO (AP) — Subbing for star quarterback Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley led a winning drive capped by Devonta Freeman's 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining, and the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13 on Sunday.
Jackson was sidelined by illness for the AFC North-leading Ravens (7-3), who ruled him out 90 minutes before kickoff after he took some throws on the field. The 2019 MVP was a full participant in practice Friday after being held out the previous two days. Coach John Harbaugh said Wednesday the illness was not COVID-19.
Written By
ANDREW SELIGMAN