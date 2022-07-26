Freeland sparkles as Rockies top Brewers 2-0 to avoid sweep STEVE MEGARGEE, AP Sports Writer July 25, 2022 Updated: July 26, 2022 12:44 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of11 Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Aaron Ashby throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 Milwaukee Brewers' Tyrone Taylor makes a leaping catch on a ball hit by Colorado Rockies' C.J. Cron during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 Colorado Rockies' Yonathan Daza hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 Colorado Rockies' Garrett Hampson hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 Colorado Rockies' Elias Diaz is congratulated by manager Bud Black after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 Milwaukee Brewers' Andrew McCutchen hits a single during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Monday, July 25, 2022, in Milwaukee. Morry Gash/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Kyle Freeland capitalized on a long break between starts to make some changes that helped him break out of his slump.
Freeland pitched four-hit ball over seven innings, Daniel Bard worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the ninth and the Colorado Rockies avoided a four-game sweep with a 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.
Written By
STEVE MEGARGEE