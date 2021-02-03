Frazier's run helps No. 12 Illini beat Indiana 75-71 in OT MICHAEL MAROT, AP Sports Writer Feb. 3, 2021 Updated: Feb. 3, 2021 12:53 a.m.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored No. 12 Illinois' final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana 75-71 on Tuesday night.
Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers' home court.