Fox hits game-winner over Beal, Kings beat Wizards 121-119

WASHINGTON (AP) — De'Aaron Fox scored 28 points and hit a jumper over Bradley Beal with 0.7 seconds remaining to give the Sacramento Kings a 121-119 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Harrison Barnes and Richaun Holmes each added 18 points for Sacramento, which got its first win in the third of a six-game East Coast trip. The Kings have gone 4-4 since a nine-game slide that spanned most of February.

Russell Westbrook had 26 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists — his 11th triple-double of the season — for the Wizards, who have lost five straight since the All-Star break, the last four of those at home.

Beal scored 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting, but but missed all five of his 3-point attempts as the Wizards shot a season-low 16% (4 of 25) from beyond the arc.

Alex Len had 13 points and 12 rebounds for Washington.

The Kings led by nine points after the third quarter and maintained their advantage for most of the fourth before a personal 6-0 run by Westbrook. His driving layup tied the game at 119 with 22.6 seconds left.

After a Sacramento timeout, Fox took the inbounds pass and ran down the clock before he dribbled left and sank a 19-foot jumper over Beal's outstretched arms.

Washington called timeout to try and set up a miracle winning shot with less than a second to play, but Westbrook threw away the inbounds.

Kings: Coach Luke Walton said the team is “evaluating treatment plans” for Marvin Bagley III (hand fracture). Bagley was forced out of Monday's loss to Charlotte with the injury. ... Holmes fouled out with 1:40 left. ... C Hassan Whiteside (health and safety protocols) and F Robert Woodward II (hamstring strain) were both active, although Woodward did not play.

Wizards: Fell to 3-8 in the first of back-to-back games. ... G Raul Neto (bruised ribs) played after coach Scott Brooks said he would be a game-time decision. ... After making 15 consecutive starts, C Moritz Wagner has been active but unused in the last three games.

Kings: Continue their trip Friday in Boston.

Wizards: Close their homestand Thursday against Utah.

