Fox, Haliburton lift Kings past Hawks 110-108 MICHAEL WAGAMAN, Associated Press March 25, 2021 Updated: March 25, 2021 12:44 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 37 points, Tyrese Haliburton made a pair of free throws with 36.6 seconds remaining and the Sacramento Kings beat the Atlanta Hawks 110-108 on Wednesday night.
Haliburton finished with 17 points and seven assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 and Richaun Holmes had 16 points and eight rebounds.
MICHAEL WAGAMAN